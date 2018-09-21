Theresa May: EU and UK a 'long way apart' on two issues in Brexit talks

Update - 2.16pm: British Prime Minister Theresa May has said there are two main issues where the EU and UK remain a “long way apart” in their Brexit negotiations.

Mrs May, speaking inside 10 Downing Street, said: "I have always said that these negotiations would be tough, and they were always bound to be toughest in the final straight.

"While both sides want a deal, we have to face up to the fact that despite the progress we have made there are two big issues where we remain a long way apart."

She said the UK has “treated the EU with nothing but respect” and “the UK expects the same”, adding: “A good relationship at the end of this process depends on it”.

Mrs May concluded her statement by saying: “The EU should be clear, I will not overturn the result of the referendum, nor will I break up my country. We need serious engagement in resolving the two big issues in the negotiations and we stand ready.”

Earlier: Theresa May to make statement on Brexit negotiations

Theresa May is to issue an update on the ongoing Brexit negotiations in the wake of the rejection of her Chequers plans by EU leaders in Salzburg.

The British Prime Minister will make a statement to cameras at 10 Downing Street.

The move comes after European Council President Donald Tusk ripped up Mrs May's blueprint for Brexit on Thursday, saying it risked the integrity of the EU single market and the Northern Ireland border.

The Taoiseach said Ireland is entering a rocky patch in the negotiations.

Leo Varadkar says he believes the Chequers plan can have some input into the talks but there are obvious problems with it.

He says it is not Europe's fault that Theresa May didn’t get a better reception in Salzburg.

"Perhaps a sense was created that Prime Minister May would come away with something more positive than what occurred, but I don't think anyone in the EU or Ireland is to blame for that.

"Ultimately the problems that are being created for Britain and the British government are a consequence of Brexit and nobody in Europe or Ireland are to blame for that."

Key EU leaders including Angela Merkel and Emmanuel Macron also said significant progress was needed by the European Council summit on October 18 if agreement on the UK's withdrawal deal was to be reached.

Mrs May has indicated that she will come forward "shortly" with new proposals on the thorny issue of the Irish border, which has emerged as the main obstacle to progress.