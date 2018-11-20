There’s a turkey in the White House as Trump grants poultry pardons
US President Donald Trump has used the power of his office to keep a pair of turkeys off the holiday table, in an annual Thanksgiving tradition.
Mr Trump’s poultry pardon means the two turkeys — a 39-pound bird named Peas and a 41-pounder named Carrots — will get to live the rest of their lives at a Virginia farm.
The votes are in, and Peas has won the title of 2018 National Thanksgiving Turkey!— The White House (@WhiteHouse) November 20, 2018
After today’s ceremony, both Peas and Carrots will make the journey to their new home at @virginia_tech’s “Gobbler’s Rest” exhibit in Blacksburg, Virginia. pic.twitter.com/4Xpegzmgfy
Both were raised on a farm near Huron, South Dakota, and destined for consumption.
First lady Melania Trump joined her husband for the act of mercy carried out during a light-hearted ceremony in the White House Rose Garden.
It's almost here! The time-honored tradition of the Presidential Turkey pardon, by the numbers: pic.twitter.com/EuGL47bZPD— The White House (@WhiteHouse) November 20, 2018
President George HW Bush established the annual turkey pardon tradition in 1989 by sparing a 50-pound bird.
Mr Trump was travelling to his Florida estate later on Tuesday to spend the Thanksgiving public holiday with family.
- Press Association
