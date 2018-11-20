There’s a turkey in the White House as Trump grants poultry pardons

US President Donald Trump has used the power of his office to keep a pair of turkeys off the holiday table, in an annual Thanksgiving tradition.

Mr Trump’s poultry pardon means the two turkeys — a 39-pound bird named Peas and a 41-pounder named Carrots — will get to live the rest of their lives at a Virginia farm.

Both were raised on a farm near Huron, South Dakota, and destined for consumption.

First lady Melania Trump joined her husband for the act of mercy carried out during a light-hearted ceremony in the White House Rose Garden.

President George HW Bush established the annual turkey pardon tradition in 1989 by sparing a 50-pound bird.

Mr Trump was travelling to his Florida estate later on Tuesday to spend the Thanksgiving public holiday with family.

