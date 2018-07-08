Thailand caves latest: Reports that six boys have left the cave

Latest: It is being reported by Reuters that six of the boys have now left the cave.

Two ambulances were seen leaving a cave in northern Thailand on Sunday evening where 12 young footballers and their coach have been trapped for more than two weeks, hours after an operation began to rescue them.

The ambulances then drove to a nearby helipad, and a helicopter which had been deployed there to take any extracted youngsters to hospital was seen taking off.

Local reports say some of the boys have been evacuated from the cave.

The operation to rescue the 12 boys and their coach by having them dive out of the flooded cave where they have been trapped for more than two weeks began in the morning.

Expert divers entered the sprawling complex for the complicated and dangerous mission.

Chiang Rai province acting Governor Narongsak Osatanakorn, who is heading the operation, said 13 foreign and five Thai divers were taking part in the rescue and two divers will accompany each boy as they are gradually extracted.

“Divers will work with doctors in the cave to examine each the kids’ health to determine who should get to come out first,” the governor said.

The entire operation to rescue all 13 could last two to four days, depending on weather and water conditions, said army Major General Chalongchai Chaiyakam.

The only way to bring the boys, ages 11-16, and their 25-year-old coach out of Tham Luang Nang Non cave in Chiang Rai province is by navigating dark and tight passageways filled with muddy water and strong currents, as well as oxygen-depleted air.

A former Thai navy Seal died making the dive on Friday.

Earlier: Third boy almost out; fourth is on the way

There are reports that a third boy is almost out of the cave and a fourth boy is also on the way.

Further rain is forecast in the area later this evening.

Sky's Alex Rossi who is in Chiang Rei, where there has been torrential rain said: "The bad weather has really started to close in and this will make things more difficult.

"The exact details of the operation are unclear but we know it is a core international team and also five Thai navy seal divers."

It has been reported that doctors assessed the boys inside the cave yesterday and compiled a priority evacuation list in order to get the weakest of the boys out first.

Earlier: First two boys rescued, according to reports

The first two boys have been rescued from a cave in Thailand, according to officials.

Efforts have been underway to get the 12 boys and their football coach out since early this morning.

Water levels underground have fallen slightly, meaning the rescue operation could proceed.

Two ambulances have been seen leaving a cave in northern Thailand hours after an operation began to rescue child footballers trapped underground.

Earlier: Rescue attempt under way

The dangerous operation to free 12 trapped boys and their football coach from a partially flooded cave in Thailand has begun.

The rescue attempt began at 10am local time (4am Irish time) and it is expected to take at least 11 hours for the first person to be rescued, which means they could reach the surface by 3pm Irish time at the earliest.

We will have live updates from the scene in Chiang Rai province.

Thai army commander Major General Chalongchai Chaiyakam said it may take up to four days to free all 13, depending on conditions inside the cave system.

He said the group “will continuously come out in approximately two to four days, which all may change depending on weather and water conditions”.

The governor in charge of the operation says two divers will accompany each boy as they are gradually extracted.

The Thai navy Seals, who have been spearheading the rescue effort, posted a photo on their Facebook page with a vow to bring the trapped team home from a flooded cave.

The only way to bring them out of Tham Luang Nang Non in Chiang Rai province is by navigating dark and tight passageways filled with muddy water and strong currents, as well as oxygen-depleted air.

The boys were discovered by British divers Rick Stanton, a fireman in his 50s from Coventry, and John Volanthen, an IT consultant based in Bristol in his 40s.

Images later showed that one of the boys was wearing an England football shirt.

