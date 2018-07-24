Thailand cave rescue boys to be ordained in Buddhist ceremony

Most members of the young football team and their coach who were trapped in a cave in Thailand have attended a ceremony as they prepare to be ordained to become Buddhist novices and monks.

Eleven of the boys and the coach prayed in front of ancient relics and offered drinks and desserts placed in gilded bowls to spirits in a ceremony at a temple in northern Thailand.

Members of the rescued football team attend a Buddhist ceremony (Sakchai Lalit/AP)

Parchon Pratsakul, the governor of Chiang Rai province, said the boys will be ordained to become Buddhist novices, while the 25-year-old coach will be ordained as a monk.

The 12th team member who was trapped in the cave will not take part because he is not Buddhist.

Buddhist males in predominantly Buddhist Thailand are traditionally expected to enter the monkhood, often as novices, at some point in their lives.

- Press Association