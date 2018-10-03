Thailand bay made famous by DiCaprio film The Beach closed indefinitely

The closure of a beautiful bay in Thailand made famous by Leonardo DiCaprio film The Beach is to be extended indefinitely until it recovers from years of environmental damage caused by too many tourists, authorities said.

They had announced in March that tourists would be barred from Maya Bay from June 1 to September 30.

Leonardo DiCaprio at the European Gala premiere of The Beach in Leicester Square, London, in 2000 (Michael Crabtree//PA)

An official announcement published in the Royal Gazette said the bay, part of a national park, will now be closed “from October 1, 2018, onwards until the marine natural resources return to their normal condition”.

Maya Bay had remained open year-round to meet tourist demand since a Hollywood crew set foot there in 1999, while other marine national parks are shut annually for four months.

- Press Association