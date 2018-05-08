Testicular cancer patients less tired after strenuous exercise programme – study

High-intensity interval training reduces tiredness and improves the self-esteem of men with testicular cancer, a study has found.

Researchers found men who had been treated for testicular cancer and had the lowest fitness levels benefited the most from the strenuous exercise regime.

They invited 63 testicular cancer survivors to take part in a 12-week exercise programme which included repeatedly walking fast uphill on a treadmill set at an incline for two minutes and then at a slower pace on the flat for the same length of time.

The findings, published in the British Journal of Cancer, saw the men report significant improvements in energy levels and self-esteem compared with those who just received their usual follow-up care.

The Canadian study also found they felt less tired and had more vitality three months later.

Around 2,300 men are diagnosed with testicular cancer each year in the UK and patients are likely to experience treatment-related fatigue.

Study senior author Professor Kerry S Courneya, from the University of Alberta, said: “This small study shows the men who had the biggest increase in fitness saw the greatest benefits.

“This indicates higher intensity exercise, which increases fitness levels, has more impact than more moderate activity.

“What’s so exciting is that this programme would be easy to introduce to patients as it’s as simple as jogging for two minutes and walking for two minutes.

“It can also be specifically targeted at men who aren’t fit and suffer with tiredness.”

Martin Ledwick, head information nurse at Cancer Research UK, said: “This adds to the increasing evidence that exercise programmes can improve well-being and fatigue after cancer treatment.

“Tiredness can be really debilitating for patients so it is great that simple and specific ways to help combat this are being explored.”

- Press Association