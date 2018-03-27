Tesco worker found rainforest tree frog in bunch of bananas

This is the tiny frog that travelled more than 4,000 miles on a bunch of bananas destined for sale in the UK.

It was discovered in a Blackburn branch of Tesco and a supermarket worker, unsure of what to do with the amphibian discovery, called the RSPCA.

The creature is usually found in the rainforest of the Dominican Republic.

(RSPCA)

“The little tree frog was confined inside a bag of bananas so we asked her to make some tiny air holes in the plastic and add some water for moisture and keep him confined until we could attend,” animal collection officer John Greaves said.

“The amphibian must have had quite the shock when he emerged in a Lancashire supermarket considering he’s used to more tropical climates usually.”

Mr Greaves collected the stowaway and took him to Reptilia, a specialist exotics rescue centre in Ossett, West Yorkshire.

(RSPCA)

“The staff there checked him over and identified him as a Dominican Republic tree frog,” Mr Greaves added.

“That means he’s definitely a long way from home – more than 4,200 miles, in fact.

“He’s a little skinny following his ordeal but he should make a full recovery.”

Staff at Reptilia will continue to take care of the frog.