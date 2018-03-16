Tens of thousands rally in Slovakia demanding early election to resolve political crisis

Tens of thousands of anti-government protesters have rallied across Slovakia to demand an early election to resolve a political crisis set off by the killings of an investigative journalist and his fiancee.

Protesters took to the streets for the third straight Friday despite the resignation of prime minister Robert Fico and his government on Thursday.

People celebrate the resignation of Prime Minister Robert Fico and his government as a way out of the political crisis triggered by the slayings of investigative journalist Jan Kuciak and his fiancee Martina Kusnirova, during a rally in Bratislava, Slovakia, Friday, March 16, 2018. Photo: AP/Darko Vojinovic.

Those at the rallies blame Mr Fico and the three-party coalition that will still stay in power for widespread corruption.

Last week the protesters demanded a thorough investigation into the shooting deaths of Jan Kuciak and Martina Kusnirova in the biggest anti-government demo since the 1989 Velvet Revolution that toppled the communist regime in Czechoslovakia.

Mr Kuciak was reporting on alleged Italian mafia ties to Fico associates.

On Friday, protesters chanted "Early elections!" and many called for a general strike.