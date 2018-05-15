Teenager planned to wed IS fighter before GCSE results, court told

An alleged teenage terrorist planned to marry to an Islamic State fighter on Skype days before picking up her GCSE results, a court heard.

Safaa Boular is on trial accused of plotting an attack on London with her sister Rizlaine under the guise of an Alice In Wonderland-themed tea party.

She was allegedly inspired to cause carnage in the UK after she was stopped from joining her IS fiance before he was killed in Syria in April 2017.

The court has heard how Naweed Hussain, in his 30s, from Coventry, had courted Boular after they met on Instagram.

Boular was arrested upon her return from a holiday in Morocco in August 2016 and interviewed by police, the court heard.

The then 16-year-old said she planned to marry Hussain via Skype on August 20, get her results on August 25, then travel to Syria two days later, the Old Bailey heard.

On how their engagement came about, she said: “He told my sister he had feelings and she asked me what would I think about marrying him and I kind of agreed.

“He did not propose to me through her. As a 16-year-old, living in a safe house could be hard for me and it would be easier if I got married straight away.”

Asked if she was happy about marrying him, Boular nodded, and told how he had raised money among IS fighters to bring her and her sister over, jurors heard.

She went on to describe how she would exaggerate her poor GCSE results to get away from home.

In transcripts read to court, she said: “The 25th, I was supposed to get my GCSE results and knowing that I have been distracted for the past couple of months I know that I done bad so the plan was for me to get in trouble by my mum, for me to exaggerate and tell her I’m going off to my dad’s house.

“My mum and dad are not in contact so it was a good plan. I would stay at my dad’s two days and then on the 27th we would take the train to Heathrow and fly from there.

“Then the alibi for us if we ever got stopped in the airport was that I done good in my GCSEs so my sister was taking me on a quick holiday as a reward.”

Asked what she thought it would be like living in Raqqa with Hussain, she said: “Just being a wife, just living under Sharia.

“He told me that I already had friends because there was some nice lady living upstairs or something so I would not be alone. And it would just be like normal life here, but there.”

She told officers that her 21-year-old sister Rizlaine did not want to get married immediately in Syria and would go to a safe house instead.

But Hussain told her they would “look for a suitor” for her once they had arrived.

Rizlaine Boular, of Clerkenwell, central London, has already admitted planning an attack with the help and support of their mother, Mina Dich, 43, the jury was told.

But Safaa Boular, now 18, who lived at home with her mother in Vauxhall, south-west London, has denied two counts of preparing acts of terrorism.

Her defence have claimed she was “groomed” by Hussain, who was twice her age when he died.

