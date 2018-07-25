Teenager, 14, held after death of girl suspected of taking drugs

A 14-year-old girl has died in a suspected drugs-related death on Merseyside.

Paramedics were called to an address in Greasby, Wirral, at 1.45am on Wednesday following reports the teenager had collapsed.

The youngster was pronounced dead at the scene.

A 14-year-old boy has been arrested on suspicion of supplying or offering to supply an unspecified controlled drug and inquiries remain ongoing, Merseyside Police said.

Please RT. We've issued a warning after it's believed a 14 year-old girl tragically died in #Wirral this morning after taking controlled drugs. A teen has been arrested. For info about drug use and abuse call FRANK on 0300 123 600 @PHE_NorthWest Read more: https://t.co/oAPSD8uj17 pic.twitter.com/fMSQwSIIhx — Merseyside Police (@MerseyPolice) July 25, 2018

An 18-year-old male from Tranmere was later arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply controlled drugs.

A post-mortem examination will be held to establish the cause of death but police believe the girl died after taking controlled drugs.

Detective Inspector Paul Parry said: “This is a terribly tragic incident which has resulted in the death of a 14-year-old girl.

“We want people to think carefully before they consider taking drugs. It is not only illegal to buy and sell drugs, but taking illegal substances can also be very dangerous and potentially fatal.

“People taking these drugs don’t know what’s in them, where they’ve come from or what effects they may have.

“We know that children sometimes use and share drugs, largely because they are afraid of taking them on their own. But they need to understand that by passing a Class A drug on to another child amounts to supplying.

“Other children also take them through peer pressure and parents need to reassure their children that it is the right thing to say ‘No’ and resist this pressure, as we wouldn’t want another family to go through what this young girl’s family are going through.”

- Press Association