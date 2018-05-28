Teacher who stopped US school shooting: I had to save students

A teacher who was shot while tackling and disarming a student at an Indiana school said his swift decisions “were the only acceptable actions” to save his seventh-grade classroom.

Jason Seaman spoke publicly for the first time since the shooting on Friday.

He thanked the Noblesville community for their support, praising a 13-year-old who was also shot, and urged everyone to think about her as she recovers.

Mr Seaman is credited with stopping a student who entered his Noblesville West Middle School classroom with a gun.

The 29-year-old teacher, a former college football player, was shot but not seriously injured.

He said: “I want to make it clear that my actions on that day, in my mind, were the only acceptable actions I could have done given the circumstances.

“I deeply care for my students and their well-being. That is why I did what I did that day.”

A male student opened fire at the suburban Indianapolis school before being taken into custody (Robert Scheer/AP)

Mr Seaman spoke for just a few minutes and declined to answer questions from reporters.

Student Ella Whistler was also shot, and her family said she is in critical but stable condition.

School principal Stacey Swan said the girl was improving.

Mr Seaman added: “Her courage and strength at such a young age is nothing short of remarkable.

“We all should continue to keep her in our minds as she continues to recover.”

- Press Association