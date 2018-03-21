Teacher in US 'fed sick puppy to turtle'

Claims that a teacher fed a sick puppy to a snapping turtle in front of several students after school are being investigated by the Idaho attorney general's office.

A document obtained by the Associated Press following a public records request names Robert Crosland as the teacher.

The document says Franklin County prosecutor Vic Pearson cited a conflict of interest in requesting the attorney general's help with the alleged animal cruelty case.

Mr Crosland is a science teacher at Preston Junior High School in eastern Idaho.

Several parents have come forward to say Mr Crosland fed the puppy to the turtle on March 7.

State officials last week seized the turtle and euthanised it as a non-native species.

