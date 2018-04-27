Teacher at gun massacre school 'compared student to Hitler'

Officials at a Florida school rocked by a shooting massacre earlier this year are looking into claims that a teacher said a student was acting like Adolf Hitler.

The controversy involves Greg Pittman, a history teacher at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, who supports gun control, and junior Kyle Kashuv, who has defended gun rights following the mass shooting.

Kyle tweeted that three students had told him Mr Pittman said: "Kyle is acting like the next Hitler."

Just a reminder, @GregPittman1957 made sure to inform me that he has 2 guns and now he's saying "something needs to be done with me."



I assume @browardsheriff will be ALL over this! pic.twitter.com/yX90IqU0uw — Kyle Kashuv (@KyleKashuv) April 26, 2018

The teenager had complained about being questioned by school security after posting photos of himself holding an AR-15 assault rifle at a gun range.

Reports said Mr Pittman then tweeted "you don't have to be the sharpest tack in the box" to understand why authorities might ask questions following a school shooting.

After a mass shooting at a school you don’t have to be the sharpest tack in the box to understand when another student posts a photo of an assault weapon why school security personnel and police might ask questions. Also I own 2 guns, but no assault weapons. — Greg Pittman (@GregPittman1957) April 25, 2018

Broward Schools spokeswoman Nadine Drew said officials are reviewing the matter.

Nikolas Cruz, 19, has been charged with 17 counts of premeditated murder and 17 counts of attempted murder after the shooting on February 14

Nikolas Cruz.

- PA