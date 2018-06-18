Tatchell flies out of Russia after gay rights protest arrest

A gay rights campaigner arrested after a one-man protest in Russia has left the country ahead of a court appearance.

Peter Tatchell was detained for more than an hour after staging the impromptu demonstration near the Kremlin on Thursday.

He held a poster attacking Russian President Vladimir Putin, which read: “Putin fails to act against Chechnya torture of gay people.”

He was released on bail and told to appear in court on June 26 to face action for breaching a law around unsanctioned protests of any scale put in place for the World Cup.

Job done. Goodbye Moscow. No problem at immigration despite my scheduled court appearance on 26 June. It was such a honour to support the heroic Russian LGBT+ activists of ⁦@rulgbtnet⁩ and @lgbtsportRussia pic.twitter.com/OfSYU75EUY — Peter Tatchell (@PeterTatchell) June 18, 2018

But he was told he could leave the country and on Monday posted an image on Twitter of him on a plane extending two fingers in a peace gesture.

Mr Tatchell said: “Job done. Goodbye Moscow.

“No problem at immigration despite my scheduled court appearance on 26 June.

“It was such a honour to support the heroic Russian LGBT+ activists.”

Mr Tatchell, who has experienced problems in Russia in the past, managed to get into the country using a Fan ID he was issued with after buying a ticket.

