Taliban suicide blast targets Nato convoy near Kabul

At least two civilians have died after a suicide bomb attack on a Nato convoy near the Afghan capital, Kabul.

The Taliban have claimed responsibility for the attack.

Wahida Shakar, spokeswoman for the provincial governor in Parwan, said the assault took place in Bagram district. Along with the two people killed, at last three civilians were wounded. Tensions are high ahead of Afghan elections (AP)

Bagram is located about 24 miles from Kabul and is also the home of a sprawling US military base.

Nato spokeswoman Sgt 1st Class Debra Richardson said three service members were wounded in the bombing but did not provide more details.

Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid says an insurgent suicide bomber rammed his car into the convoy.- Press Association