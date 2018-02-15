Take a look at this snapshot of the Earth and Moon taken from almost 40 million miles away

One of Nasa’s spacecraft has taken a picture of the Earth and Moon seen as glowing dots from 39.5 million miles away.

The OSIRIS-REx photographed the picture in late January, while hurtling away from Earth at 19,000 miles an hour.

The Earth is the brighter sphere to the left, with the Moon on the right.

Several constellations, like Pleiades, the bright tight cluster in the top left in Taurus, are visible.

Reminiscent of the "Pale Blue Dot" image taken by @NASAVoyager 1 today in 1990, our @OSIRISREx mission took this pic of Earth & the Moon from 39.5 million miles away as it heads to asteroid Bennu to collect samples and return them to Earth. Take a look: https://t.co/ZS7pvF2WtP pic.twitter.com/hzIKSzVXVf — NASA (@NASA) February 15, 2018

OSIRIS-REx is nearly at the end of its two-year journey to the Bennu asteroid, and should arrive in August.

It will study the primitive asteroid to learn more about how our solar system formed, and collect samples of the rock before returning home.

Bennu is around 500 metres wide, carbon-rich, and may contain organic molecules and amino acids that were the precursors to life on Earth.

The picture was taken as an engineering test and the grey scale camera that captured it, NavCam1, is part of the craft’s navigation camera system.