Syrian government and rebels agree ceasefire in Damascus suburb

Syria’s opposition and government have signed a ceasefire agreement over fighting in the suburbs of Damascus, an opposition official said.

Ahmad Ramadan said the agreement was signed on Friday, on the second and last day of a UN-mediated round of peace talks in Vienna.

The opposition-held eastern Ghouta suburb has seen more than two months of heavy fighting since rebels tried to break a government blockade that has depleted food and medical supplies for nearly 400,000 people trapped inside.

The Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights says at least 286 civilians in eastern Ghouta and Damascus have been killed in shelling and air strikes in the last month because of the fighting.