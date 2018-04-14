Syrian Air Strikes: Mission Accomplished - Trump uses phrase that haunted Bush

Update 2.46pm: As he declared the US-led airstrikes against Syria a success, President Donald Trump adopted a phrase that a previous president came to regret - "mission accomplished".

On Saturday, President Trump tweeted: "A perfectly executed strike last night. Thank you to France and the United Kingdom for their wisdom and the power of their fine Military. Could not have had a better result. Mission Accomplished!"

In May 2003, President George W Bush stood on an aircraft carrier under a giant "Mission Accomplished" banner and declared that "major combat operations in Iraq have ended" - just six weeks after the invasion.

But the war dragged on for many years after that and the banner became a symbol of US misjudgments and mistakes in the long and costly conflict.

President Bush was heavily criticised for the move.

George W Bush.

After shifting explanations, the White House eventually said the "Mission Accomplished" phrase referred to the carrier's crew completing its 10-month mission, not the military completing its mission in Iraq.

President Bush, in October 2003, disavowed any connection with the "Mission Accomplished" message.

He said the White House had nothing to do with the banner; a spokesman later said the ship's crew asked for the sign and the White House staff had it made by a private vendor.

Former White House press secretary Dana Perino said in 2008: "We have certainly paid a price for not being more specific on that banner."

Update 2.25pm: 'Mission Accomplished' in Syria, Trump declares

President Donald Trump speaks in the Diplomatic Reception Room of the White House on Friday, April 13, 2018, in Washington, about the United States' military response to Syria's chemical weapon attack on April 7. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)

Britain launched cruise missiles as part of the co-ordinated military operation with the United States and France in response to the chemical weapons attack in Douma one week ago.

So proud of our great Military which will soon be, after the spending of billions of fully approved dollars, the finest that our Country has ever had. There won’t be anything, or anyone, even close! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 14, 2018

Theresa May insisted that joining the military campaign was the "right thing for us to do" in the wake of the "harrowing" assault on the Syrian rebel-held town.

The Prime Minister also warned Russia that the air strikes should act as a warning to Russia over its use of chemical weapons.

Speaking at Number 10, Mrs May said action was "legal" and defended the decision to go ahead without securing the backing of Parliament.

But she was accused of "riding the coat-tails of an erratic US president" by the Liberal Democrats, and "taking instructions" from Washington by Labour.

Four Royal Air Force Tornado GR4s joined the co-ordinated missile strikes at 2am, launching Storm Shadow missiles at a base 15 miles west of Homs.

The Prime Minister said the Cabinet had taken advice from the Attorney General, National Security Adviser and military chiefs when it met on Thursday.

She added:

We agreed that is was both right and legal to take military action together with our closest allies.

Number 10 is expected to put out a summary of the advice it received later on Saturday, Downing Street sources said.

Mrs May said "it was right we acted the way that we did" for operational security reasons to help protect the military.

Syrian president Bashar Assad.

She insisted the action against Bashar Assad's regime was a limited and targeted strike to degrade and deter the Syrian government and was not about regime change.

But she also drew a link with the nerve agent attack on Russian former spy Sergei Skripal and his daughter Yulia in Salisbury.

Looking drawn as she spoke to reporters in Downing Street in a hastily arranged press conference, she said: "We cannot allow the use of chemical weapons to become normalised - either within Syria, on the streets of the UK or elsewhere."

Sergei Skripal and his daughter Yulia.

An emergency session of the UN Security Council, called by Russia, will meet at 4pm UK time.

Russian President Vladimir Putin said the strikes were an "act of aggression" that would have a "destructive" influence on international relations.

Asked if the action had also been a warning to Russia, Mrs May said: "The action that took place last night was an action which was focused on degrading and deterring the operational capability and the willingness of the Syrian regime to continue to use chemical weapons.

"There have been many instances when we have seen them using those chemical weapons.

"But I believe it should also be a message to others that the international community is not going to stand by and allow chemical weapons to be used with impunity."

I have written to @Theresa_May in response to last night’s legally questionable air strikes on Syria.



Parliament should have been consulted and voted on the matter. The UK Prime Minister is accountable to Parliament, not to the whims of a US President. pic.twitter.com/MWHxmoPbPZ — Jeremy Corbyn (@jeremycorbyn) April 14, 2018

Jeremy Corbyn said the military action against Syria was "legally questionable" and makes real accountability for war crimes less likely.

He said: "Bombs won't save lives or bring about peace. This legally questionable action risks escalating further, as US Defence Secretary James Mattis has admitted, an already devastating conflict and therefore makes real accountability for war crimes and use of chemical weapons less, not more likely."

Hundreds of thousands of Syrians have already been killed and millions displaced. The Government must take a diplomatic lead to negotiate a ceasefire in the conflict. — Jeremy Corbyn (@jeremycorbyn) April 14, 2018

Mrs May has faced criticism from across the political spectrum for failing to recall Parliament and put the plans to a vote.

The Prime Minister said she will go before the Commons on Monday to answer questions about her decision but insisted there was no "alternative path".

On Friday, Russian military chiefs claimed they had evidence the UK had directed the attack in Douma using the White Helmets, a group of humanitarian volunteers on the ground.

Mrs May said the accusation was "grotesque and absurd" as she criticised Russia for vetoing at the UN calls for an independent investigation.

The PM did not rule out further action if Syria continues to use chemical weapons.

Mr Trump said the Syrian regime's use of chemical weapons on Douma was a "significant escalation in a pattern of chemical weapons use by that very terrible regime".

Following the announcement, the US said strikes had been launched at 9pm EST (2am BST) and had destroyed important infrastructure at three sites connected with the Syrian regime's chemical weapons programme.

General Joseph Dunford, chairman of the US Joint Chiefs of Staff, said the first was at a scientific research centre in greater Damascus, involved in the development and production of chemical warfare.

Other strikes targeted an army depot near Homs.

Update 12.15pm: France warns of further air strikes if chemical weapons used again

France's foreign minister has threatened further missile strikes against Syria if Bashar Assad's government uses chemical weapons again.

France joined the United States and Britain in a joint operation to destroy what French foreign minister Jean-Yves Le Drian said is a "good part" of the Syrian government's chemical weapons arsenal.

He said France has "no doubt" that the Syrian government was behind a suspected chemical attacks last weekend. Syria denies responsibility.

French foreign minister Jean-Yves Le Drian.

Mr Le Drian told BFM television that the goal for the allied mission had been attained, but that if France's "red line" is crossed again there could be another attack.

Earlier, the French government said it has no samples of the chemical weapons it believes were used in Syria, but launched its military response based on open-source information and intelligence gathering.

France has released its assessment of what happened in the Syrian town of Douma on April 7 - which was the basis for France's involvement in the joint military operation with the US and UK.

The assessment cites "the absence to date of chemical samples analysed by our own laboratories". It said the government evaluated publicly available information from nongovernmental organisations and other sources as well as unspecified French intelligence.

It concludes that there is "no plausible scenario other than that of an attack by Syrian armed forces".

NEW: French release video showing fighter jets taking off to execute strikes against Syria. https://t.co/yjRxpPgMYY pic.twitter.com/sTORxyB0cC — ABC News (@ABC) April 14, 2018

The assessment notes eight chlorine attacks ahead of the "major attack" on Douma and 44 allegations of chemical weapons use in Syria over the past year.

Meanwhile, Germany's chancellor said the air strikes are a "necessary and appropriate" response to the attack on Douma.

Angela Merkel said the US, Britain and France "took responsibility in this way as permanent members of the UN Security Council".

Mrs Merkel said the strikes were needed "to maintain the effectiveness of the international rejection of chemical weapons use and to warn the Syrian regime against further violations".

She had said earlier this week that Germany would not join allied military action against Syrian government forces.

📽️ "Germany will not join any possible military action" in Syria, says German Chancellor Angela #Merkel.



In light of the suspected use of chemical weapons in #Ghouta, Merkel says the "entire spectrum of measures must be considered." pic.twitter.com/2QvMfTyKPu — DW | Politics (@dw_politics) April 12, 2018

The European Commission's president said those who rely on chemical warfare must be held to account by the world.

Jean-Claude Juncker said the suspected use of poison gas last week in the Syrian city of Douma was - as he puts it - a "heinous chemical weapons attack carried out by the Syrian regime".

Mr Juncker said the world "has the responsibility to identify and hold accountable those responsible" for that kind of attack.

Update 10.30am: Syrian air strikes are a warning to Russia - Theresa May

Air strikes in Syria should act as a warning to Russia over its use of chemical weapons, Theresa May has said.

The Prime Minister insisted that military action against Bashar Assad's regime was a limited strike in response to the "harrowing" chemical weapons attack in Douma and was not about regime change.

But Mrs May also drew a link with the nerve agent attack on Russian former spy Sergei Skripal and his daughter Yulia in Salisbury.

Prime Minister Theresa May during a press conference in 10 Downing Street, London on the air strikes against Syria. PRESS ASSOCIATION Photo.

Looking drawn as she spoke to reporters in Downing Street in a hastily arranged press conference, she said: "We cannot allow the use of chemical weapons to become normalised - either within Syria, on the streets of the UK or elsewhere."

President Vladimir Putin has said Russia will call an emergency session of the UN Security Council over air strikes on Syria.

Asked if the strikes had also been a warning to Russia, the PM said: "The action that took place last night was an action which was focused on degrading and deterring the operational capability and the willingness of the Syrian regime to continue to use chemical weapons.

The Prime Minister @Theresa_May is holding a press conference on Syria. https://t.co/mwcHYPRfB5 — UK Prime Minister (@10DowningStreet) April 14, 2018

"There have been many instances when we have seen them using those chemical weapons.

"But I believe it should also be a message to others that the international community is not going to stand by and allow chemical weapons to be used with impunity."

Mrs May said chemical weapons had "all too often" been used in recent times.

"I think it is right that the international community has come together and said we will not accept this," she added.

The UK, United States and France launched "precision strikes" in Syria overnight.

US President Donald Trump announced the "combined operation" on Friday night and Mrs May spoke soon afterwards to explain her decision.

Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn said the military action against Syria was "legally questionable" and makes real accountability for war crimes less likely.

Bombs won’t save lives or bring about peace.



My statement responding to air strikes on Syria: https://t.co/R6Yqkk4MV3 — Jeremy Corbyn (@jeremycorbyn) April 14, 2018

Mrs May has faced criticism from across the political spectrum for failing to recall Parliament and put the plans to a vote.

The Prime Minister said she will go before the Commons on Monday to answer questions about her decision but insisted there was no "alternative path".

Mr Trump said the Syrian regime's use of chemical weapons on Douma was a "significant escalation in a pattern of chemical weapons use by that very terrible regime".

Following the announcement, the US said strikes had been launched at 9pm EST (2am BST) and had destroyed important infrastructure at three sites connected with the Syrian regime's chemical weapons programme.

General Joseph Dunford, chairman of the US Joint Chiefs of Staff, said the first was at a scientific research centre in greater Damascus, involved in the development and production of chemical warfare.

Other strikes targeted an army depot near Homs.

Update 9.40am: Putin: Aggression by US and allies will worsen Syrian humanitarian catastrophe

Russian president Vladimir Putin has denounced an air strike on Syria by the United States and its allies as an "act of aggression" that will exacerbate the humanitarian catastrophe in the country.

In a statement issued by the Kremlin, the Russian leader said Moscow is calling an emergency meeting of the UN Security Council over the strike launched by the US, Britain and France.

Mr Putin added that the strike had a "destructive influence on the entire system of international relations".

Vladimir Putin.

He reaffirmed Russia's view that the purported chemical attack in the Syrian town of Douma that prompted the strike was a fake.

Mr Putin added that Russian military experts who inspected Douma found no trace of a chemical attack. He criticised the US and its allies for launching the strike without waiting for inspectors from the international chemical weapons watchdog to visit the area.

Meanwhile, the Russian military said Syria's Soviet-made air defence systems have downed 71 out of 103 cruise missiles launched by the US and its allies.

Col Gen Sergei Rudskoi of the Russian military's General Staff said Saturday's strike has not caused any casualties, and Syrian military facilities targeted by the US, UK and France have suffered only minor damage.

He said the Russian air defence assets in Syria monitored the strike but did not engage any of the missiles.

Col Gen Rudskoi said the Syrian military used Soviet-era air defence missile systems with high efficiency, shooting down all of the missiles aimed at four key Syrian air bases.

He noted that Russia has in the past refrained from providing Syria with its state-of-the-art S-300 air defence missile systems at the insistence of the West, but could reconsider this decision now.

Earlier: US, Britain and France launch air strikes as allies punish Syria for 'despicable' Douma attack

A series of missile strikes have been launched against Syria by the US, UK and France in response to the suspected chemical weapons attack in Douma a week ago.

The strikes began at 2am BST and destroyed important infrastructure at three sites connected to the Syrian regime's chemical weapons programme, according to the allies.

President Donald Trump speaks in the Diplomatic Reception Room of the White House on Friday, April 13, 2018, in Washington, about the United States' military response to Syria's chemical weapon attack on April 7. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)

US Defence Secretary James Mattis said double the number of weapons were used in the strikes compared with the 2017 Shayrat missile strike which involved 59 US Tomahawk cruise missiles and was launched in response to the Khan Shaykhun chemical attack.

There were no reports of any allied losses during the latest strikes and only limited resistance in the form of some Syrian surface-to-air missile activity.

Syria's main backer Russia, which has insisted there was no chemical weapons attack in Douma and accused the West of fabricating evidence of it, was not informed of the strikes in advance.

Damascus sky lights up with service to air missile fire as the U.S. launches an attack on Syria targeting different parts of the Syrian capital Damascus, Syria, early Saturday, April 14, 2018. Syria's capital has been rocked by loud explosions that lit up the sky with heavy smoke as U.S. President Donald Trump announced airstrikes in retaliation for the country's alleged use of chemical weapons. (AP Photo/Hassan Ammar)

Announcing the operation, Prime Minister Theresa May said there was "no practicable alternative to the use of force".

Mrs May said "every possible diplomatic channel" had been explored before authorising the strikes, adding that it was not a decision she had taken lightly.

She said: "This persistent pattern of behaviour must be stopped - not just to protect innocent people in Syria from the horrific deaths and casualties caused by chemical weapons but also because we cannot allow the erosion of the international norm that prevents the use of these weapons.

"This is not about intervening in a civil war. It is not about regime change.

"It is about a limited and targeted strike that does not further escalate tensions in the region and that does everything possible to prevent civilian casualties."

The Prime Minister @theresa_may has made a statement on Syria: https://t.co/bBfYyowUIo pic.twitter.com/QlTeFXmOkt — UK Prime Minister (@10DowningStreet) April 14, 2018

US President Donald Trump said the Syrian regime's use of chemical weapons on Douma last Saturday was a "significant escalation in a pattern of chemical weapons use by that very terrible regime".

Giving a statement at the White House, Mr Trump said: "This evil and despicable act left mothers and fathers and children thrashing in pain and gasping for air.

"The combined American, British and French response will integrate all instruments of our national power."

Mrs May said the action would also send a "clear signal" to anyone else who believed they could use chemical weapons "with impunity".

She said: "This is the first time as Prime Minister that I have had to take the decision to commit our armed forces in combat - and it is not a decision I have taken lightly."

Mrs May authorised the strikes despite demands from opposition parties that Parliament was consulted before any military action was launched.

But the Prime Minister said she had authorised the operation "because I judge this action to be in Britain's national interest".

"We cannot allow the use of chemical weapons to become normalised - within Syria, on the streets of the UK, or anywhere else in our world," she added.

Damascus is seen as the U.S. launches an attack on Syria targeting different parts of the capital early Saturday, April 14, 2018. Syria's capital has been rocked by loud explosions that lit up the sky with heavy smoke as U.S. President Donald Trump announced airstrikes in retaliation for the country's alleged use of chemical weapons. (AP Photo/Hassan Ammar)

French president Emmanuel Macron said there was no doubt the Syrian regime was responsible for the chemical attack in Douma.

He said: "We cannot tolerate the trivialisation of the use of chemical weapons, which represent an immediate danger for the Syrian people and for our collective security.

"The red line set by France in May 2017 has been crossed."

Dozens of men, women and children were massacred using chemical weapons in Douma on Saturday, 7 April.

The red line has been crossed.

I have therefore ordered the French armed forces to intervene.https://t.co/mezFfV1Hh9 pic.twitter.com/7lVhMjhx9I — Emmanuel Macron (@EmmanuelMacron) April 14, 2018

There was no immediate military response from Moscow but Russian politicians reacted angrily, with one MP likening Mr Trump to Adolf Hitler.

General Joseph Dunford, chairman of the US Joint Chiefs of Staff, told reporters at a Pentagon briefing that the first of the allied strikes on Saturday was at a scientific research centre in greater Damascus involved in the development and production of chemical weapons.

The second was at a chemical weapons storage facility west of Homs, while the third was at a chemical equipment storage facility and important command post.

He added: "Important infrastructure was destroyed which will result in a set-back for the Syrian regime. They will lose years of research and development, storage and equipment."

Four Royal Air Force Tornados contributed to strikes, launching Storm Shadow missiles at the target 15 miles west of Homs in a "successful attack", the Ministry of Defence said.

RAF Tornados taking-off on a sortie at RAF Akrotiri to conduct strikes in support of Operations over the Middle East. A series of missile strikes have been launched against Syria by the US, UK and France in response to the suspected chemical weapons attack in Douma a week ago. PRESS ASSOCIATION Photo.

The MoD said the Syrian regime was "assessed to keep chemical weapon precursors stockpiled in breach of Syria's obligations under the Chemical Weapons Convention" at the site.

Defence Secretary Gavin Williamson said: "The reprehensible use of chemical weapons in Douma is further evidence of the Syrian regime's appalling cruelty against its own people.

"We will not stand by whilst innocent civilians, including women and children, are killed and made to suffer.

"The international community has responded decisively with legal and proportionate military force.

"Let these united actions send a clear message to the regime - the use of chemical weapons is categorically unacceptable and you will be held to account."

General Dunford said the strike had inflicted maximum damage without unnecessary risk to civilians.

Asked if the US and its allies would continue military operations, he said: "That will depend on Mr Assad should he decide to use more chemical weapons in the future, and of course the powers that have signed the Chemical Weapons Prohibition (Organisation for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons) have every reason to challenge Assad should he choose to violate that.

But right now this is a one-time shot and I believe that it sent a very strong message to dissuade him, to deter him from doing this again.

Mr Mattis said the US remained in "close consultation" with its allies, adding: "We review the evidence all the time. But right now we have no additional attacks planned."

He also praised the "level of trust" between the US, UK and France, saying: "These allies, the American, the French, the British, we have operated together through thick and thin, through good times and bad, this is a very, very well integrated team.

"Wherever we operate, we do so with complete trust in each other, but more than that the belief that one another will be there when the chips are down. It's a statement about the level of trust between our nations."

