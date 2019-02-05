Swedish police hopeful stolen royal treasure has been found

Swedish royal treasure from 1611 that was stolen last year from a cathedral might have been found, officials say.

Picture: Svenska Kyrkan website.

Police said in a statement that "all seems to indicate King Karl IX's stolen funeral regalia have been found in the Stockholm area".

More details will come "when we know for sure if it is the stolen regalia".

A 22-year-old Swedish man is standing trial on accusations of stealing two crowns and an orb from the Strangnas Cathedral, west of Stockholm om July 31, from an alarmed display after the glass was smashed.

The defendant, a 22-year-old Swedish national, who was arrested on September 12, has not been publicly identified.

READ MORE: Hawaii considers raising legal smoking age to 100

A second man has been detained but not charged over the haul said to valued at 65m kronor (€6.7m).

The stolen artefacts are so-called funeral regalia, which are placed inside or on top of a coffin to symbolise a deceased royal's identity and social ranking.

While some funeral regalia are kept in the cathedrals of Strangnas, Uppsala and Vasteras, Sweden's crown jewels are in vaults under the Royal Castle in Stockholm.

-Press Association