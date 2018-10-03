Suspicious envelopes sent to Trump and US military officials

Envelopes suspected of containing a potentially-deadly poison that were addressed to US military chiefs and a third with unknown contents sent to Donald Trump are being probed by American security agencies.

The US Secret Service confirmed that a suspicious envelope had been sent to the president on Monday, but was not received at the White House, nor did it ever enter the building.

The agency did not disclose any details about what was in the envelope or where it was received, while the White House had no comment.

(1 of 2) The #Pentagon Force Protection Agency detected a suspicious substance during mail screening at the Pentagon's remote screening facility. The envelopes were taken by the @FBI this morning for further analysis. — U.S. Dept of Defense (@DeptofDefense) October 2, 2018

Authorities at a Pentagon mail screening facility were investigating two envelopes suspected of containing the poison ricin, which is made from castor beans.

Those letters were addressed to defence secretary Jim Mattis, who is travelling in Europe this week, and the US Navy’s top officer, Admiral John Richardson, a defence official said.

They were turned over to the FBI for further analysis.

Neither envelope entered the Pentagon itself, as the mail screening facility is on its grounds but separate from the main building.

Pentagon spokesman Chris Sherwood said the envelopes had been found on Monday.

Another Pentagon spokesman, Colonel Rob Manning, said all US Postal Service mail received at the screening facility on Monday was under quarantine and “poses no threat to Pentagon personnel”.

Ricin is part of the waste “mash” produced when castor oil is made.

If it is made into a partially purified material or refined, ricin can be used as a weapon capable of causing death under certain circumstances.

- Press Association