Suspected serial thief sought after €2.2m worth of diamond rings stolen at Chelsea art fair

A suspected serial diamond thief is being sought by British police after three rings worth more than €2.2m were stolen at a London art fair.

The Metropolitan Police said Vinko Osmakcic, a Croatian national they believe to be behind a number of high-value diamond thefts across the continent, was wanted in connection with the disappearance of three rings from the event at the Royal Hospital Chelsea in London last year.

The rings were removed from a cabinet at the Masterpiece London 2017 event at the retirement home on Royal Hospital Road on July 4 at around 5.30pm.

Officers initially appealed for information on two men, including one in a blue T-shirt police now believe is Osmakcic, and they have reissued his picture in a fresh attempt to solve the case.

Detective Sergeant Chris Taylor from Kensington and Chelsea CID, which is leading the investigation, said: “This was a well-planned and audacious theft committed in the middle of a busy art fair.

“We are re-releasing the image of Mr Osmakcic in an attempt to trace him.

“It is highly likely that Mr Osmakcic may be out of the UK, possibly in Europe. He may also be known by the following name Vinko Tomic or Juro Markelic.

“I am asking anyone who knows his whereabouts to contact police or Crimestoppers so we can bring him to justice.”

One ring featured a cushion-shaped diamond, another had a yellow cushion-shaped stone encased in smaller oval and round diamonds, and the third was an emerald-cut diamond with purple and pink stones and four pear-shaped diamonds.

