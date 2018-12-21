'Suspected drone sighting' leads to flights grounded at Gatwick

Flights at Gatwick have been suspended again due to a "suspected drone sighting", an airport spokeswoman said.

The spokeswoman said: "We have currently suspended airfield operations as a precaution due to a suspected drone sighting."

The sighting occurred at around 5.10pm.

Earlier this afternoon, police in the UK had said that they believed there was more than one drone involved in an incident that grounded flights at Gatwick for 36 hours.

Assistant Chief Constable Steve Barry, from Sussex police, said officers are working on the theory there is more than one drone, although the last sighting was at around 10pm on Thursday.

More to follow...
By Digital Desk staff

