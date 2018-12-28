Suspect in death of California officer arrested

Back to World Home

The man accused of killing a California police officer during a traffic stop has been captured, authorities say.

Stanislaus County Sheriff Adam Christianson told reporters that Gustavo Perez Arriaga was arrested in Bakersfield over the death of Cpl Ronil Singh.

The sheriff says Perez Arriaga was in the country illegally after crossing the border in Arizona.

READ MORE: Woman charged with murder after two children die in the UK

He did not say when that happened, but that he has been in the US for several years.

Mr Christianson says Perez Arriaga is from Mexico and was trying to cross back over the border before his arrest.

The sheriff says Perez Arriaga had two prior drunken driving arrests and known gang affiliations.

- Press Association

Join the conversation - comment here

House Rules for comments - FAQ - Important message for commenters


More like this story

Most Read in World