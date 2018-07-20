Suspect held over killing of Olympic figure skating star

A suspect has been detained over the killing of Olympic figure skating medallist Denis Ten, and another has been identified, according to media in Kazakhstan.

Almaty prosecutor Berik Zhuirektayev said the suspect was detained on Friday and “confessed his guilt in the presence of an attorney”, said the Kazinform press agency.

He added that the identity of another suspect has been determined and a photo has been released.

Denis Ten skating in Moscow (Ivan Sekretarev/AP)

Ten, 25, was stabbed after a dispute with people who allegedly tried to steal a mirror from his car in his home city of Almaty.

He died in hospital of massive blood loss from multiple wounds, Kazinform said.

Prosecutors are treating his death as murder.

Ten’s bronze in Sochi in 2014 made him Kazakhstan’s first Olympic medallist in figure skating.

- Press Association