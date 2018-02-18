Survivors of the Florida school shooting are planning to march in cities across the US

Students of a high school in Florida have announced they are arranging a march on Washington in favour of gun control.

A shooting at the Marjory Stoneman Douglas high school took the lives of 17 pupils on Wednesday. In their grief teenagers, their parents, teachers and the families of those who lost loved ones quickly organised to call for tighter gun reform.

Called March For Our Lives, it will take place on March 24. Survivors from the school shooting will march in Washington and are encouraging others to show up in other cities.

“March For Our Lives is created by, inspired by, and led by students across the country who will no longer risk their lives waiting for someone else to take action to stop the epidemic of mass school shootings that has become all too familiar,” the movement’s website reads.

“In the tragic wake of the seventeen lives brutally cut short in Florida, politicians are telling us that now is not the time to talk about guns. March For Our Lives believes the time is now.”

On March 24 we will take the streets of Washington DC and our communities across the country to #MarchForOurLives. Sign up at https://t.co/2m7ItdfFjV pic.twitter.com/yokyEdj7Jq — March For Our Lives (@AMarch4OurLives) February 18, 2018

On March 24, the kids and families of March For Our Lives will take to the streets of Washington, DC to demand their lives and safety become a priority. The collective voices of the March For Our Lives movement will be heard.

On Saturday, students and people of the town held a rally calling for gun reform. Survivor Emma Gonzalez gave a stirring speech which spread rapidly online adding to the voices of junior Cameron Kasky and David Hogg who gave interviews to news services following the tragedy.

Addressing the crowd, Gonzalez said: “Every single person up here today, all these people should be home grieving. But instead we are up here standing together because if all our government and president can do is send thoughts and prayers, then it’s time for victims to be the change that we need to see.

Everybody please tweet #MarchForOurLives. We’re trending. Need people to want to look us up.



Also come to North Community Park in Coral Springs today. We’re all here right now. — Cameron Kasky (@cameron_kasky) February 18, 2018

“If the president wants to come up to me and tell me to my face that it was a terrible tragedy and how it should never have happened and maintain telling us how nothing is going to be done about it, I’m going to happily ask him how much money he received from the National Rifle Association.

On Sunday, the White House announced Donald Trump will hold a “listening session” with students and teachers, although it has not said who will attend. The next day, he will meet with officials to discuss school safety.