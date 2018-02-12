Surveillance camera on private house captures moment of Russia plane crash

The moment a passenger plane crashed in the Moscow region was captured by a surveillance camera installed on a private house near the crash site.

The footage which has been shared by Russia Today on their You Tube channel shows flash of light and trail of flames.

Following the explosion, a black cloud of smoke is seen rising into the air.

The crash claimed 71 lives.

Other footage form the site of the crash of the Saratov Airlines plane shows the wreckage dispersed in the snow.

The Saratov Airlines flight disappeared from radar just minutes after its departure for the city of Orsk, some 1,000 miles to the south-east.

Russian transport minister Maxim Sokolov confirmed that there were no survivors.

The 65 passengers ranged in age from five to 79, according to a list posted by the Russian emergencies ministry. Their nationalities were not confirmed. Six crew members were also on board.

Emergency workers combed through the field while investigators searched for clues to what might have brought the jet down. One of the flight recorders was recovered, Russian news reports said, but it is not immediately clear if it was the data or voice recorder.

The airport has been the focus of security concerns in the past. Security lapses came under sharp criticism in 2004, after Chechen suicide bombers destroyed two airliners that took off from the airport on the same evening, killing a total of 90 people. A 2011 bombing in the arrivals area killed 37 people.

Investigators also conducted a search at the airline's main office in Saratov, reports said.

Russia's investigative committee said all possible causes are being considered. Some reports suggested there were questions about whether the plane had been properly de-iced. Moderate snow was falling in much of Moscow at the time of the crash.

Airline spokeswoman Elena Voronova told the state news agency RIA Novosti that one of the pilots had more than 5,000 hours of flying time, 2,800 of them in an An-148. The other pilot had 812 hours of experience, largely in that model of plane.

President Vladimir Putin has put off a planned trip to Sochi to monitor the investigation.

- Digital Desk & Press Association