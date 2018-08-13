Summer drought depletes Christmas tree numbers across Europe
Christmas tree crops across Europe have been hit by this Summer's drought.
In Ireland, producers are reporting losses of about 30%.
The Ardennes in Belgium is the biggest Christmas tree producing region and it has lost around 10-15% of its stock.
Tree producers in Sydney say they will have fewer trees this year and they will be a lighter green, almost yellow, colour.
In the UK, there are similar warnings of festive tree shortages.
