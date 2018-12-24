Sugestion that there was no drone at Gatwick down to 'poor communications'

Police have acknowledged that suggestions there may never have been a drone at Gatwick Airport were down to "poor communications".

Ministers were briefed on the latest situation at the airport in an hour-long conference call chaired by Transport Secretary Chris Grayling.

On Sunday, Sussex Police said it was a "possibility" that there might never have been a drone, despite the massive disruption in the run-up to Christmas.

However, following the call, a Government source said police accepted that there had been "poor communications".

There were more than 200 drone sightings, and police had taken 67 statements, including from police officers and airport workers.

Crowds wait at Gatwick airport as flights were grounded for over 36 hours.

- Press Association