Sturgeon sceptical over May’s promise on Brexit talks

Nicola Sturgeon has voiced scepticism over Theresa May’s promise of an “enhanced role” for the devolved governments in Brexit negotiations.

Scotland’s First Minister questioned what would be different in the next phase of talks, aimed at breaking the deadlock.

The British Prime Minister told the Commons on Monday she hoped to meet Ms Sturgeon and her Welsh counterpart, Mark Drakeford, this week.

Mrs May said: “While it will always be for her majesty’s Government to negotiate for the whole of the UK, we are also committed to giving the devolved administrations an enhanced role in the next phase, respecting their competence and vital interest in these negotiations.”

Fair to say we’ve had empty and undelivered promises like this for two and half years now - will be interested to hear what’s going to be different now, but experience tells me to be very sceptical. https://t.co/nd5fOc15MG — Nicola Sturgeon (@NicolaSturgeon) January 21, 2019

Ms Sturgeon tweeted: “Fair to say we’ve had empty and undelivered promises like this for two and half years now – will be interested to hear what’s going to be different now, but experience tells me to be very sceptical.”

SNP Westminster leader Ian Blackford suggested there was “no genuine commitment” by the UK Government to a meaningful dialogue with the devolved governments.

He called on the Prime Minister to extend Article 50, rule out a no-deal and agree to a second EU referendum.

Mr Blackford said: “The Prime Minister’s strategy to run down the clock, and blackmail MPs into a false choice between her bad deal and no deal at all, will not work – it’s time to end the charade.

The PM's not listening, she is simply running down the clock. We will not be dragged out of Europe by a Tory Government we did not vote for. We might not be able to save the UK but we can save Scotland. We have an escape route from the chaos of Brexit- an Independent Scotland. pic.twitter.com/z98IirqxXP — Ian Blackford (@IanBlackfordMP) January 21, 2019

“After facing the biggest defeat for any UK government in history, it is unacceptable for the Prime Minister to come back to Parliament with no fundamental changes to her failed deal, and no genuine commitment to a meaningful dialogue with the opposition parties and devolved governments.

“In Scotland we have another choice.

“We did not vote for Brexit and the people of Scotland should not be dragged out of Europe by a Tory government we did not vote for.

“We might not be able to save the UK but we can save Scotland. We have an escape route from the chaos of Brexit – an independent Scotland.”

