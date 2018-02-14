Study finds more than half of Britons have bought alcohol while underage

The majority of Britons have bought alcohol while underage - but it is now far less common than it was for older generations, a survey has found.

Overall, 54% have found a way to buy alcohol while underage, although just 38% of those currently aged between 18 and 24 have done so compared with 66% of those now aged 35 to 44, the YouGov poll found.

Younger Britons are similarly less likely to have bought cigarettes while underage, at 20% of 18 to 24-year-olds compared with 36% of 25 to 34-year-olds and 45% of 35 to 44-year-olds.

Just 13% of all Britons have gambled while underage.

Michaela Coulton, research manager at YouGov Omnibus, said: "It is likely that these generational differences are influenced by a combination of increased enforcement by retailers and the government, and the fact that younger Brits are also less likely to drink and smoke than ever before."

The most common underage activity is watching an 18-rated film at home or at a friend's house, with 79% of those old enough to have been affected by the age rating system having done so - more than twice as many who have blagged their way into a cinema to do so.

Almost half of Britons (47%) old enough to have been affected by the age rating system have played an 18-rated video game while underage, while 27% have bought one while underage.

:: YouGov surveyed 2,037 British adults online between October 2-3.