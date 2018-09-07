Students go to police over Lucy McHugh murder after head teacher appeal

A number of students at the school attended by murdered Lucy McHugh have this week gone to UK police with information, according to their head teacher.

Principal Jason Ashley said it was a “good and very positive” development in the investigation into the 13-year-old’s death.

As pupils returned to Redbridge Community School in Southampton on Tuesday, Mr Ashley appealed during an assembly for people to come forward with information, reassuring them they would not land themselves in trouble.

Since then some students have spoken to police, he said.

Mr Ashley told the Press Association: “The information is not coming to us as a school, we’re just trying to build the bridge to the police, and from what I understand some students have gone forward to the police which is very good and very positive.”

The head teacher said he believes there is still crucial information out there within the school or wider community, and reiterated his appeal for people to help the police.

He said: “I will still appeal to anybody in the wider community, the school community that if they are worried or concerned that they might get into trouble because they know something, the police have given me the authority to say they will not be in any sort of trouble.

“Everything we’re doing in the school is actually trying to do the right thing by Lucy.”

A spokesman for Hampshire Police said: “We can confirm that a number of students came forward.”

The schoolgirl was found stabbed to death in woodland on July 26.

Care worker Stephen Nicholson, 24, was arrested on suspicion of her murder.

He was jailed for 14 months last week over his refusal to hand over the password to his Facebook account.

Nicholson remains on bail for his arrest on suspicion of murder and sexual activity with a child.

A charging decision is anticipated on October 27.

