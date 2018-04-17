Stormy Daniels releases sketch of man she says threatened her

The porn actress alleging a sexual affair with President Donald Trump has released a sketch of the man she says threatened her in a Las Vegas car park to stay quiet about the relationship.

Stormy Daniels unveiled the picture on ABC's The View on Tuesday.

She says she was threatened to keep quiet about her tryst with Mr Trump by an unidentified man in a Las Vegas car park in 2011.

Daniels, whose legal name is Stephanie Clifford, said she did not report the alleged threat at the time because she was scared.

Her lawyer has said they are offering $100,000 for information leading to the man's identification.

Daniels says she had sex with Mr Trump in 2006 and that Mr Trump's personal lawyer, Michael Cohen, paid her $130,000 days before the 2016 election for her silence.

- Digital Desk and Press Association
KEYWORDS: Stormy Daniels, Donald Trump

 

