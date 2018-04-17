Stormy Daniels releases sketch of man she says threatened her

The porn actress alleging a sexual affair with President Donald Trump has released a sketch of the man she says threatened her in a Las Vegas car park to stay quiet about the relationship.

Stormy Daniels unveiled the picture on ABC's The View on Tuesday.

NEW: On @TheView, Stormy Daniels and lawyer release composite sketch of person she says threatened her to keep quiet about her alleged affair with Donald Trump. https://t.co/lEpff3uN2l pic.twitter.com/PbvtI7eRso — ABC News (@ABC) April 17, 2018

She says she was threatened to keep quiet about her tryst with Mr Trump by an unidentified man in a Las Vegas car park in 2011.

Daniels, whose legal name is Stephanie Clifford, said she did not report the alleged threat at the time because she was scared.

NEW: Stormy Daniels and her attorney @MichaelAvenatti reveal a sketch of the man she says threatened her to keep quiet about her alleged affair with Donald Trump. pic.twitter.com/21sZP5rELw — The View (@TheView) April 17, 2018

Her lawyer has said they are offering $100,000 for information leading to the man's identification.

Daniels says she had sex with Mr Trump in 2006 and that Mr Trump's personal lawyer, Michael Cohen, paid her $130,000 days before the 2016 election for her silence.

Stormy Daniels, her attorney @MichaelAvenatti discuss attending a court hearing on FBI's raid of Michael Cohen home and offices, whether Daniels is benefiting from the scandal, and Trump's denial of knowing about a $130K payment to the adult film actress. https://t.co/f8u2wc159S pic.twitter.com/AxkaVO42QH — The View (@TheView) April 17, 2018

- Digital Desk and Press Association