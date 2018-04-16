Stormy Daniels arrives at courthouse over Trump lawyer case

Porn actress Stormy Daniels has arrived at a New York City courthouse for a hearing about an FBI raid targeting President Donald Trump's personal lawyer.

Ms Daniels, wearing a pink skirt and black heels, stumbled and almost fell on the wet pavement outside the courthouse among a throng of reporters and camera crews.

Stormy Daniels arrives at federal court in New York, Monday, April 16, 2018, to attend a court hearing where a federal judge is considering how to review materials that the FBI seized from President Donald Trump's personal lawyer to determine whether they should be protected by attorney-client privilege.(AP Photo/Seth Wenig)

The raid sought information about a variety of matters, including a 130,000 US dollars (£90,000) payment made to Ms Daniels, a stage name for Stephanie Clifford.

She says she had sex with the president in 2006.

Lawyers for Michael Cohen and President Trump want to be allowed to decide which items seized from his home and office are protected by attorney-client privilege before criminal prosecutors see them.

In a filing earlier, Mr Cohen's lawyers said investigators "took everything" during raids last week on his residence and office.

They called the search "completely unprecedented".

The hearing is taking place in federal court in Manhattan.

