Stormy Daniels arrested at US strip club

American porn actress Stormy Daniels was arrested at an Ohio strip club and is accused of letting patrons touch her in violation of a state law, her lawyer has said.

Michael Avenatti said that while Daniels was performing on Wednesday night at Sirens, a strip club in Columbus, some patrons touched her in a “non-sexual” way.

An Ohio law known as the Community Defence Act prohibits anyone who is not a family member touching a nude or semi-nude dancer.

Daniels, who was semi-nude, allegedly touched some of the patrons’ breasts and allowed them to touch her, according to charging documents obtained by WSYX -TV.

She was arrested for allegedly allowing a customer to touch her while on stage in a non sexual manner! Are you kidding me? They are devoting law enforcement resources to sting operations for this? There has to be higher priorities!!! #SetUp #Basta — Michael Avenatti (@MichaelAvenatti) July 12, 2018

She allegedly performed the same act with several officers who approached the stage and forced one officer’s head into her bare chest.

Daniels was released on bail before 6am local time on Thursday.

Court records show she posted 6,000 dollars (£4,500).

Daniels, whose real name is Stephanie Clifford, is due in court on Friday on three misdemeanour counts of touching a patron at a “sexually oriented” business in violation of an Ohio strip club law.

Mr Avenatti said she will plead not guilty to all counts.

“This was a complete set-up,” he said.

“It’s absurd that law enforcement resources are being spent to conduct a sting operation related to customers touching performers in a strip club in a non-sexual manner.”

Official Statement From @StormyDaniels: As a result of what happened last night, I will unfortunately be unable to go forward with tonight's scheduled performance. I deeply apologize to my fans in Columbus. — Michael Avenatti (@MichaelAvenatti) July 12, 2018

Mr Avenatti posted on Twitter a statement by Daniels that said she apologised to her fans in Columbus, but she would not perform her previously scheduled Thursday night show.

Daniels has said she had sex with President Donald Trump in 2006, when he was married, which Mr Trump has denied.

She is suing Mr Trump and his former longtime personal lawyer, Michael Cohen, and seeking to invalidate a nondisclosure agreement that she signed days before the 2016 presidential election.

- Press Association