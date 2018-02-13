Steven Avery could face fresh trial as new evidence emerges

The man at the centre of the Netflix series 'Making a Murderer' could face a fresh trial if an appeal is overturned.

Steven Avery is serving a life sentence for the murder of a Theresa Halbach in Wisconsin in 2005, but new evidence has emerged since his conviction.

Steven Avery is serving a life sentence for the murder of a Theresa Halbach.

Avery's lawyer at the time has taken up a guest lecture position at the University of Limerick to teach a module at the law school.

Dean Strang has outlined some of the fresh information that has been brought forward by Steven Avery's new counsel.

He said: "They have found witnesses including at least one which was known to the State but not disclosed to the defence at the time of the trial.

"There is a whole range of new information."

- Digital Desk