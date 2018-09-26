Stem cell discovery could lead to blood vessel repair

A new discovery has brought scientists a step closer to repairing damaged arteries with stem cells.

Researchers have identified unique stem cells in embryonic mouse blood that have the potential to rebuild artery walls.

Further work will involve tracking the elusive cells down in humans and determining whether they really can reconstruct the lining of blood vessels.

The scientists used fluorescent tags to follow the fate of stem cells called erythromyeloid progenitors (EMPs) that were already known to develop into red blood cells and some immune cells.

Laboratory tests showed they could also form endothelial cells, the building blocks of the inner surface of blood vessels.

EMP cells were also found to produce endothelial cells in mice that were naturally growing in their mother’s womb.

In mice, they continued to line blood vessels into adulthood.

Lead scientist Professor Christiana Rurberg, from University College London, said: “Until now, scientists thought EMPs only formed red blood and immune cells in the foetus.

“To find that they also generate endothelial cells for growing new blood vessels in the foetus was unexpected and is hugely exciting.”

The ability to grow and repair blood vessels would mark a major leap forward in the treatment of heart and artery disease.

Cardiovascular disease is Britain’s biggest killer after cancer, accounting for more than 150,000 deaths each year.

The research is reported in the journal Nature.

Professor Metin Avkiran, associate medical director at the British Heart Foundation, which part funded the study, said: “Using stem cells to treat patient with heart and circulatory disease has huge potential.”

- Press Association