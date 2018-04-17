Starbucks to close over 8,000 US stores for racial bias training

Starbucks says it will close more than 8,000 US stores for several hours next month to conduct racial-bias training to its nearly 175,000 workers.

The announcement comes after two black men were arrested in a Philadelphia Starbucks store, sparking protests and calls for a boycott on social media.

The mayor of Philadelphia has called for an inquiry of Starbucks policies after two black men were arrested for waiting pic.twitter.com/B4x4KIwO3I — The Guardian (@guardian) April 16, 2018

Starbucks says the stores will be closed on the afternoon on May 29. Its corporate offices will also be closed at that time.

A plain-clothed police officer mans a position behind the counter at the Starbucks that has become the centre of protests in Philadelphia. Starbucks wants to add training for store managers on "unconscious bias," CEO Kevin Johnson said as activists held more protests at a Philadelphia store where two black men were arrested after employees said they were trespassing. Picture: AP/Jacqueline Larma

-PA & Digital Desk