Starbucks employees told to let anyone use bathrooms

Starbucks has told employees to let anyone use the bathroom, even if they have not bought anything, as the company reviews its policies.

The attempt to try and to restore its reputation comes after the arrest of two black men at a coffee shop in Philadelphia.

The chain wants all customers coming in “to feel welcome” and is conducting a three-month review of its guidelines.

That follows comments from chairman Howard Schultz saying he did not want people to feel “less than” if they were refused access.

“We don’t want to become a public bathroom,” said Mr Schultz, “but we’re going to make the right decision a hundred percent of the time and give people the key.”

The arrests in Philadelphia were a major embarrassment for Starbucks, which has long projected itself as a socially conscious company and has promoted its stores as a place for people to gather outside of their homes and offices.

Mr Schultz said Starbucks had maintained a “loose policy” on bathroom access, though decisions were ultimately left up to store managers on whether someone could use them.

At the Philadelphia store, it was policy to ask people who had not bought anything to leave.

Rashon Nelson, left, and Donte Robinson, right, were arrested for sitting at a Starbucks cafe in Philadelphia without ordering anything (Jacqueline Larma/AP)

That was the case at the store on April 12 when the two men, who were asked to leave the store after one was denied the bathroom key, sat down to await a business meeting they had scheduled.

They were arrested minutes later by police, an incident captured by people using cellphones that went viral and lead to protests.

The two men, Rashon Nelson and Donte Robinson, settled with Starbucks earlier this month for an undisclosed sum and an offer of a free college education.

Separately, they reached a deal with Philadelphia for a symbolic one dollar each and a promise from city officials to set up a 200,000-dollar program for young entrepreneurs.

The company plans to close more than 8,000 of its US stores on May 29 for racial-bias training for its employees.

- Press Association