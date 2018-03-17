St Patrick's Day: The world goes green for Ireland's national celebration

Tourism Ireland says around 290 iconic landmarks in 48 countries around the world will be illuminated in green over the weekend.

It comes as part of their annual Global Greening campaign to celebrate the island of Ireland and St Patrick.

Some of the more unusual newcomers this year for the ninth 'Global Greening' include a lion statue in Kenya made entirely from re-cycled flip flops, a giant Blue Whale skeleton in the Natural History Museum in London and a Game of Thrones-themed ice hotel in Lapland.

Here's a selection, so far, with more to come as the day goes on.

FRANCE

THE NETHERLANDS

NEW ZEALAND