Special glucose paper could help protect and energise bee population

An innovative product, Bee Saving Paper, has launched to help protect and energise declining bee populations.

Bee Saving Paper is a biodegradable material that works like an energy drink for bees to help them fly further and reduce exhaustion.

The paper contains a form of energy-rich glucose that does not make it sticky. Just 0.5kg of the paper is enough to feed several thousand bees.

(Filip Żołyński/Bee Saving Paper)

What the bee leaves behind once it is revived and carries on its flight is a seed from the Lacy Phacelia flower. This will grow and flower, benefiting the next season of bees.

Bee Saving Paper is covered with water-based UV paint with a circle pattern visible only to bees that attracts them as a meadow would.

(Filip Żołyński/Bee Saving Paper)

The project has been launched by Saatchi & Saatchi IS Warsaw and City Bees, an organisation that encourages a passion for bees in urban communities.

Tomasz Bujok and Anna Gadecka, senior creatives on the project, said: “We’ve managed to develop and produce what is probably the first paper nature would not only like you to use, but maybe even to drop.

“Currently, we are focusing on seeking partners who, just like us, care about the future of bees. We know our innovation won’t solve the worldwide problem of the declining bee population by itself, but we hope we’ll at least make people realise how important bees are to us.”

Bee Saving Paper has already passed a successful field test for a bee keeper who lost over 95% of his hives.

Bees and other pollinating insects are thought to be responsible for keeping 90% of all wild plants in existence, however bee numbers worldwide are declining due to urban development.

- Press Association