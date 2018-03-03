Spanish skiers killed by avalanche in French Pyrenees

Two Spanish skiers have died after being swept away by an avalanche in the French Pyrenees.

The two victims were buried in the snow for two to three hours before rescuers found them with the help of dogs that specialise in avalanche searches.

One skier died at the site, the other after being transported to a hospital, said an official with the prefecture in the south-western Hautes-Pyrenees region.

The other members of the group, two Spanish women and the Spanish guide, managed to get out of the avalanche on their own.

The group of tourists were backcountry skiing off-piste on Saturday in Aragnouet, near the Spanish border.

An investigation has been opened to examine what set off the avalanche.

Authorities have warned about a high risk of avalanches in the French Pyrenees and the French Alps.

Four skiers were killed in an avalanche in the French Alps on Friday.