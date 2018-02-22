Spanish police officer dead following fan violence before Europa League match

A police officer has died after clashes between police and football fans before a Europa League match in Bilbao, Spanish police said.

Spanish police said the officer died in hospital after clashes outside San Mames Stadium in the Basque Country city of Bilbao. Spanish media said the officer died of cardiac arrest.

The trouble erupted ahead of the round-of-32 match between Athletic Bilbao and Spartak Moscow.

Fans from both clubs were reportedly involved in the clashes.