Spanish PM brands disbanding of ETA as ‘noise and propaganda’

The Spanish prime minister has dismissed the disbanding of ETA as “noise and propaganda” and vowed to carry on prosecuting the militants.

A day after an ETA letter emerged stating that it had “completely dissolved its structures”, Mariano Rajoy said the separatist group had failed in imposing through violence an independent Basque state.

A final public declaration from ETA, which Spain regards as a terrorist group, is expected later on Thursday.

“Whatever ETA does or says, it won’t find any loophole for impunity,” Mr Rajoy said.

“ETA can announce its disappearance, but its crimes or the action of the judiciary won’t disappear.”

ETA, which stands for “Basque Homeland and Freedom”, killed 853 people, most of them after Spain transitioned to democracy in the late 1970s.

- Press Association