Spain to allow blocked migrant rescue ship to dock at Valencia

Spain’s new prime minister has ordered authorities to allow a rescue ship carrying 629 migrants to dock in the eastern port of Valenica after the boat was refused access by Italy and Malta.

Pedro Sanchez’s office said: “It is our duty to avoid a humanitarian catastrophe and offer a secure port for these people.”

Amid the political dispute, the Aquarius, a rescue ship belonging to the SOS Mediterraneee charity, has been stuck in the Mediterranean Sea with its passengers, including 123 unaccompanied minors and seven pregnant women.

Early morning prayers onboard #Aquarius. All 629 people rescued in #Mediterranean are unaware of ongoing diplomatic standoff. #MSF urgently requests a swift resolution and a designated port of safety. https://t.co/x2EiK6nB4c — MSF Sea (@MSF_Sea) June 11, 2018

Medical workers said food on board the ship is going to run out by Monday night.

The government statement said Spain wanted to comply with its international responsibilities on humanitarian crises.

- Press Association