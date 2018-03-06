SpaceX successfully launched a satellite the size of a city bus into orbit

Back to World Home

SpaceX has launched a satellite weighing around six metric tons to a geostationary transfer orbit, its 50th Falcon 9 launch.

At 12.33am local time, the Falcon 9 launched the Hispasat 30W-6 satellite successfully from Space Launch Complex 40 (SLC-40) at Cape Canaveral Air Force Station in Florida.

After the launch, SpaceX said it was the third largest geostationary satellite it has flown to date.

The Hispasat 30W-6 will serve as a replacement for the Hispasat 30W-4, providing television, broadband, corporate networks and other telecommunications solutions.

Hispasat distributes and broadcasts Spanish and Portuguese content among other things, and this satellite in particular is expected to have a useful life of 15 years.

For those keen on watching the launch in full, SpaceX provided the video below.
KEYWORDS: Sci-Tech, SpaceX, UK, Elon Musk, Falcon 9, Launch, Satellite, SpaceX, story-enriched, composite

 

Join the conversation - comment here

House Rules for comments - FAQ - Important message for commenters


More in this section

Most Read in World