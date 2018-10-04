Spacecraft on course for New Year’s Day flyby of tiny, frigid world

Back to Space World Home

The Nasa spacecraft that explored Pluto has adjusted course as its next target looms.

New Horizons fired its thrusters late on Wednesday way out in our solar system’s so-called Kuiper Belt, or Twilight Zone.

That puts the spacecraft on track for a New Year’s Day flyby of a tiny, frigid world dubbed Ultima Thule.

The name comes from medieval maps and literature.

Lead scientist Alan Stern tweeted: “YEAH! Go Baby Go!”

New Horizons became the first spacecraft to visit Pluto in 2015.

Its next target is one billion miles beyond Pluto and a whopping four billion miles from us.

So 13 years after rocketing from Florida, New Horizons will break its own record for humanity’s most distant tour of a cosmic object.

- Press Association

KEYWORDS:

NasaNew HorizonsSpace

Join the conversation - comment here

House Rules for comments - FAQ - Important message for commenters


More like this story

Most Read in World