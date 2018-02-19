Southern Mexico rocked by second earthquake in four days

A magnitude 5.9 earthquake shook the southern Mexican state of Oaxaca, days after a more powerful tremor hit the same area.

Officials said there were no immediate reports of damage from the latest shake, but schools were cancelled across the state today.

People, who fled their buildings after an earthquake alarm sounded, stand in a street in the Roma Norte neighborhood in Mexico City. Pic: AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell

The quake was felt in Mexico City, where alarm sirens had people springing out of their beds and into the streets.

The US Geological Survey said the quake hit at 12.57am (6.57am GMT). It was centred 25 miles beneath the surface at a point 33 miles east-northeast of Pinotepa Nacional and 69 miles south-west of the state capital, Oaxaca city.

It appeared to be an aftershock of a magnitude 7.2 earthquake that struck near the same area on Friday. That quake caused no deaths, though 13 people were killed after a helicopter sent to assess the damage crashed.

PA