South Sudan's warring leaders meet to discuss peace accord

The leaders of South Sudan's warring sides have agreed in principle on key issues for a possible accord to end the country's civil war, now in its fifth year.

According to a post on Facebook by South Sudan's President Salva Kiir, he met with rebel leader Riek Machar in Uganda on Saturday for 10 hours of negotiations mediated by Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni and Sudan's President Omer al-Bashir.

The two sides reached agreement that Mr Machar will be reinstated as First Vice President and there will be four vice presidents in all, including one woman.

The statement said further consultations will take place before the peace accord is finalised.

Last month Mr Kiir and Mr Machar agreed on a "permanent" ceasefire that began on June 30 and was violated within hours.

