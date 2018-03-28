South Korean tourists injured in Austria bus crash

Twenty-four people have been injured after a bus carrying South Korean tourists crashed near the Alpine city of Salzburg, Austrian police said.

The Croatian driver and a South Korean tourist were seriously injured in Wednesday's crash, while 22 others suffered minor injuries.

Police said the crash happened in Gosau, 30 kilometres (19 miles) south-east of Salzburg.

According to preliminary information, the bus, which was heading to the scenic village of Hallstatt, slid off the road in snowy conditions and hit a perimeter wall.

The injured were taken to hospitals in Voecklabruck, Salzburg, Bad Ischl and Gmunden.

Police say 35 South Korean tourists were on board.

- PA