South Korean President to meet Kim Jong Un's sister at Winter Olympics

South Korean President Moon Jae-in plans to meet Kim Jong Un's sister and other senior North Korean officials who are heading to the South on Friday for the Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang.

Mr Moon's spokesman Kim Eui-kyeom said the North Korean delegates will attend the opening ceremony of the Games on Friday evening.

He added that Mr Moon will hold a luncheon with the North Korean delegates on Saturday.

Kim Yo Jong would be the first member of North Korea's ruling family to visit the South since the 1950-53 Korean War.

The North Korean delegation will also include the country's nominal head of state Kim Yong Nam.

- AP